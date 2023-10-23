Six killed in Palpa Jeep accident

Six people were killed and one injured in a Jeep accident near Rani Mahal in Palpa district on Sunday.

According to District Traffic Police Office, Palpa, six people died on the spot and one was severely injured when a Scorpio Jeep (Ba Pra 01-026 Cha 7209) met with an accident while returning to Tansen from Rani Mahal on Sunday evening.

The deceased include three women, two children and one man.

According to District Police Office, Palpa, the deceased have been identified as Krishna Bahadur Lohani, 65, of Devchuli Municipality-16, Nawalparasi East; his wife Parvati Lohani, 55; their daughter-in-law Sabina Dhital, 35; 11-year-old grandson Sobis Dhital and another grandson aged two-and-a-half years, and their 55-year-old relative Chuna Dhital.

Their son Ishwar Bahadur Lohani, 36, has sustained severe injuries in the accident.

Sub-inspector Raj Kumar Chapagain, in-charge of District Traffic Police Office, Palpa, said that the injured Ishwar Bahadur has been rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.

According to Keshav Raj Gautam, ward chair of Devchuli Municipality-16, the Lohanis had left home on Saturday to visit Rani Mahal.

Gautam said that Krishna Bahadur had returned home from foreign employment recently.

According to Chapagain, the Jeep plunged nearly 100 down the road and crashed into a boulder in the Barangdi River at Baikunthe Bhir in Tansen Municipality at around five Sunday evening. The accident site is situated one-and-a-half kilometers away from Rani Mahal and 11 kilometers from Tansen.

Police said they had difficulty rescuing those injured in the accident due to the difficult terrain. Security personnel from Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force and locals rescued the injured and pulled the bodies of the deceased out of the river later in the evening.