Govt receives bodies of five students killed in Israel
Setopati

Setopati

Kathmandu, Oct 15
Students hold a candlelight vigil in memory of the Nepali students killed in Israel, at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur on October 9. (Nisha Bhandari/Setopati)
Students hold a candlelight vigil in memory of the Nepali students killed in Israel, at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur on October 9. (Nisha Bhandari/Setopati)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio