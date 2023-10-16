Govt receives bodies of five students killed in Israel

The Nepal government has received the bodies of five of the 10 students who were killed in a surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on October 7.

The Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv said on Sunday that it had received the bodies of five students.

Ten Nepali students studying at the Sedot Negev Agriculture Training Center in Kibbutz Alumim, an area in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, were killed during an attack by Hamas on October 7.

According to the embassy, it has received the bodies of Narayan Prasad Neupane, Lokendra Singh Dhami, Ganesh Kumar Nepali, Dipesh Raj Bishta and Ashish Chaudhary.

The embassy said in a statement that it was in the process of receiving the bodies of the remaining five too.

It said that the embassy was also coordinating with the Israeli government to bring the bodies to Nepal.