16 arrested during HURPES protest in front of Singha Durbar (Pictures)

Police have arrested 16 members of Human Rights and Peace Society (HURPES) Nepal who staged a demonstration in front of the south gate of Singha Durbar on Friday.

Activists associated with HURPES organized the demonstration demanding justice for the victims and punishment for the perpetrators as per the spirit of the Peace Agreement, scrapping of public holiday on “People’s War Day”, among others.

Kathmandu Police said that they arrested some demonstrators after they entered the prohibited zone chanting slogans.

HURPES has also been protesting against the clemency granted to Yog Raj Dhakal (Regal) of Banke by President Ram Chandra Paudel on the government’s recommendation.