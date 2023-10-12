Demonstration against clemency to Regal Dhakal (Pictures)

A demonstration was organized in Kathmandu on Wednesday against the presidential clemency granted to Yograj Dhakal (Regal) of Banke.

Bharati Sherpa Manandhar–wife of Chetan Manandhar who was killed by Dhakal and his gang, activists Iih, Suman Sayami, workers of the CPN-UML’s youth wing Youth Federation Nepal and others held the demonstration against the clemency to Dhakal.

The demonstrators marched from Maitighar to the Kathmandu District Court and returned to Maitighar again.

Dhakal and his gang had killed Chetan Manandhar in Nepalgunj on July 13, 2015. A bench of the then Banke District Court Judge Bishnu Subedi in April 2019 had slapped a life term on Dhakal to go with confiscation of all his properties. It had also slapped jail terms ranging from three years to 10 years on 12 others involved in Dhakal’s killing.

Dhakal was released from Tulsipur Prison on the occasion of Constitution Day on September 20 after President Ram Chandra Paudel granted him clemency on the government’s recommendation.

Protests have been taking place against the government’s decisions frequently since then.