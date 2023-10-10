Students rescued, being relocated to safety: Nepali Embassy in Israel

The Nepali Embassy in Israel has said that Nepali students there have been rescued and the process of relocating them to safety has already begun.

Issuing a statement on Monday evening, the embassy said that some students have already been relocated to a safe place while others are in the process of being relocated.

The embassy has begun coordinating with the Israel government and agencies concerned to bring home the bodies of the 10 Nepali students who were killed in Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel in Saturday’s attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, according to the statement.

The embassy said that four students are being treated at a local hospital and two others have been relocated to safety in Tel Aviv city, adding that search for one missing Nepali student has been expedited with the help of police, hospitals and all available local mechanisms.

The government had opened online registration on Monday morning to repatriate Nepalis in coordination with the Israel government. More than 200 Nepalis in Israel have already filled out the registration form.

More than 1,100 people have been killed and thousands wounded on both sides since Saturday, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

Ten Nepali students were also killed in the attack. They were part of a group of 17 who were studying in Kibbutz Alumim, an area in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, for the past one month. They had gone to Israel from Far Western University under the Israel government's “Learn and Earn” program.