HURPES protests in front of Sheetal Niwas against clemency to Regal Dhakal (Pictures)

Human Rights and Peace Society (HURPES) Nepal has protested against the clemency granted to Yog Raj Dhakal (Regal) by President Ram Chandra Paudel on the government’s recommendation.

HURPES Founding Chairman Krishna Pahadi and other civil society leaders and rights activists staged a demonstration in front of the Sheetal Niwas, the office of the president, on Monday against the presidential clemency to Dhakal.

Police detained 13 protesters after they entered the prohibited zone.

Dhakal and his gang had killed Chetan Manandhar in Nepalgunj on July 13, 2015. A bench of the then Banke District Court Judge Bishnu Subedi in April 2019 had slapped a life term on Dhakal to go with confiscation of all his properties. It had also slapped jail terms ranging from three years to 10 years on 12 others involved in Dhakal’s killing.

Dhakal was released from Tulsipur Prison on the occasion of Constitution Day on September 20 after President Paudel granted him clemency on the government’s recommendation.