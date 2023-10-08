Foreign Minister NP Saud has discussed security of Nepalis in Israel after the terrorist attack by Hamas with Israeli Ambassador to Nepal Hanan Goder.

Minister Saud discussed the current state in Israel, security of Nepalis in Israel, and treatment and rescue of the Nepalis who have been attacked by Hamas with ambassador Goder at the Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

Envoy Goder expressed commitment on behalf of the Israeli government to make efforts to provide security for Nepalis in Israel, and treatment and rescue of those attacked by Hamas, according to Minister Saud’s secretariat.

Goder also expressed gratitude for the sympathy showed by Nepal toward Israel at this hour of difficulties.

Minister Saud then briefed the House of Representatives (HoR) about the state of Nepalis in Israel. A total of 4,500 Nepalis are currently working in Israel as caregivers, according to Minister Saud, and 265 students are studying agriculture and other disciplines there.

A total of 17 Nepali students, who had gone from the Far West University, were studying in southern Israel that is near Gaza. Two of them are safe while three are being treated in local hospitals for their injuries after the Hamas attack.

Twelve students are out of contact and the government have mobilized all its resources to ascertain their status, according to Minister Saud.