Arrested Hindu guru Acharya Srinivas to be brought to Janakpur

Hindu guru Acharya Srinivas, who has been arrested for inflammatory speech that can disrupt religious and communal harmony, is being taken to Janakpur.

The police had arrested him from Barahakshetra, Sunsari on Tuesday after his controversial speech while addressing a rally organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad against cow slaughter in Janakpur on Friday.

He is being brought to Janakpur after preliminary investigation in Sunsari, according to Spokesperson with Dhanusha Police DSP Ranjan Awale.

“He has been arrested for investigation after the video of his speech in Janakpur went viral. We will interrogate. We will decide whether to lodge a case or not after investigation,” DSP Awale said.

The controversial Hindu guru was arrested in 2018 on charge of getting himself shot. He was shot in the night on April 8 at Jatuwa, Biratrnagar where he had gone for a week-long religious function (Saptaha). The police had arrested him after revelation following investigations that he had got himself shot.