Three including Chinese national arrested in Dolakha's 11 kg gold case

Three people including a Chinese national have been arrested in connection with the 11 kg gold recovered in Dolakha.

Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari told Setopati that teams from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police arrested the three from different places of Kathmandu Valley on Monday and Tuesday.

Those arrested are Sanat Pradhan, Lal Bahadur Tamang, and Chinese national Gyang Ru.

Police are preparing to send them to District Police Office, Dolakha, for further investigation.

SP Adhikari said that the CIB is investigating the case with District Police Office, Dolakha.

A total of 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Police had earlier arrested 19-year-old Pemba Tamang, 20-year-old Madhav Magar, 28-year-old Keshar Tamang, 55-year-old Nurbu Tsering Sherpa and 30-year-old Sunmala Tamang on September 27. All five live in Jamune, Bigu Rural Municipality-3 of Dolakha.

Chasman (Tsering) Tamang and a minor were also arrested later.

Police had initially recovered four kilograms of gold from Keshar Tamang’s rented room. They recovered an additional 3 kg of gold on September 29 and another 4 kg on Sunday during the course of investigation.