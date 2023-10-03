Doctors continue protest demanding security at workplace (Pictures)

Doctors continued their protest on Monday, a day after a doctor was physically assaulted at Kathmandu Medical College (KMC) in Sinamangal, Kathmandu.

The protesting doctors marched in the rain from KMC to Gaushala on Monday afternoon demanding security at the workplace. They said that they would picket the Gaushala Police Office.

Dr Manish Khadka of KMC was beaten Sunday afternoon. Rupak Gautam, 22, and Saroj Gautam, 34, of Gulmi—and currently residing in Chabahil, Kathmandu—have been arrested on the charge of beating Dr Khadka.

The Gautams have been accused of beating Dr Khadka after he asked them to wait in line when they turned up at the outpatient department (OPD).

Doctors at KMC halted all services and started protesting after the incident.

Doctors at Sancho Hospital in Hetauda, Manipal Hospital in Pokhara and Madi Hospital in Chitwan have been physically assaulted in recent times. Doctors had been agitating demanding security and action against those attacking the doctors.

The government had then signed an agreement with the Nepal Medical Association and resident doctors guaranteeing workplace security.