CIAA files corruption case against three over Pashupati golden jalahari

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has filed a case against three individuals charging them with corruption in the installation of golden jalahari at the Pashupatinath Temple.

The CIAA filed a corruption case against the then member-secretary of Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) Pradip Dhakal, the then treasurer of PADT Milan Kumar Thapa and storekeeper Arun Kumar Shrestha at the Special Court on Sunday.

It has accused them of embezzling Rs 11.7 million in the installation of the golden jalahari at Pashupatinath.