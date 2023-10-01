Doctors up in arms after doctor thrashed at KMC (Pictures)

Doctors at Kathmandu Medical College (KMC) in Sinamangal, Kathmandu, have launched a protest after a patient's relative thrashed a doctor at the hospital on Sunday.

The doctors have been protesting on the hospital premises closing all services after the incident. Doctors from nearby hospitals as well as from Bhaktapur have also joined the protest.

Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel have been deployed in large numbers at the hospital.

Dr Manish Khadka of KMC was beaten Sunday afternoon. Rupak Gautam, 22, and Saroj Gautam, 34, of Gulmi—and currently residing in Chabahil, Kathmandu—have been arrested on the charge of beating Dr Khadka, according to SP with Kathmandu Police Kumodh Dhungel.

The Gautams have been accused of beating Dr Khadka after he asked them to wait in line when they turned up at the outpatient department (OPD).

Doctors at Sancho Hospital in Hetauda, Manipal Hospital in Pokhara and Madi Hospital in Chitwan have been thrashed in recent times. Doctors had been agitating demanding security and action against those attacking the doctors.

The government had then signed agreement with the Nepal Medical Association and resident doctors guaranteeing workplace security.