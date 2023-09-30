Govt, relief teachers reach five-point agreement

The government and agitating relief teachers have reached a five-point agreement.

The relief teachers have called off their agitation following the agreement during talks held at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology on Friday.

Education Minister Ashok Kumar Rai, Minister of State for Education Pramila Kumari, Nepal Relief Teachers Central Committee Chair Khemraj Adhikari, Nepal Teachers’ Federation (NTF) Chair Kamala Tuladhar and others participated in the talks.

Minister Rai said that it has been agreed to amend the school education bill.

Nepal Relief Teachers Central Committee Chair Adhikari said that they have reached a five-point agreement, which includes filling all vacant positions of relief teachers through internal competition and counting the whole of temporary service period. He added that the agitation has been withdrawn for the time being.

Teachers associated with the Nepal Teachers’ Federation had begun Kathmandu-centric protests against various provisions in the school education bill on September 20. They had ended their agitation after the NTF and the government signed a six-point agreement on September 22.

But relief teachers had continued their agitation saying the agreement did not address their demands.