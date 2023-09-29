Doctors continue protest demanding security (Pictures)

Doctors have continued their protest against recent incidents of assault on doctors and other health workers in different parts of the country.

The agitating doctors held a demonstration at New Baneshwar, Kathmandu, on Thursday demanding security for all health workers including doctors.

They also sought the home minister’s resignation saying he could not provide security to them.

A patient’s relatives assaulted doctors at the Pokhara-based Manipal Hospital and also resorted to vandalism after the patient died during treatment on Monday.

Ward chair of Besishahar Municipality-7 Rishi Ram Basnet physically assaulted a doctor at Lamjung District Hospital on Sunday night. Basnet was arrested on assault charge.

Earlier, relatives of a patient had attacked two doctors of the Hetauda-based Sancho Hospital on September 13. Doctors across the country had gone on strike halting all but emergency services following the incident. They had returned to work following a six-point agreement with the government.