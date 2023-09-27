Home Ministry instructs officers to start duty at 10:15 after 15 minutes of yoga

The Home Ministry has instructed staffers under the ministry to practice yoga.

The circular issued by Under Secretary Bhim Kanta Sharma to all the division chiefs of the ministry mentions that the staffers should practice yoga for at least 15 minutes daily.

The letter states that arrangements should be made to ensure that all officers start their duty after completing mandatory 15 minutes of yoga by 10:15 each morning, and also make arrangements and create environment for other staffers to practice yoga/meditation after that.

It reveals that all the officers including the top officers have already been trained for yoga and adds that arrangements for training of other staffers would also be made soon.