Street vendors join Iih's protest (Pictures)

Street vendors have also joined the protest of social campaigner Iih, who has been standing in front of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) office to remind Mayor Balen Shah and Deputy Mayor Sunita Dangol of their pre-election promises.

Expressing solidarity with Iih’s protest, street vendors stood outside the City Hall holding placards on Wednesday.

Iih has been standing in front of the KMC office since last Tuesday afternoon protesting what he calls inhumane treatment of street vendors by the KMC.

Representatives of Iih and the KMC held talks for nearly three hours on Tuesday evening, but the talks ended inconclusively after the KMC stepped back from earlier commitments.

The KMC earlier had agreed to allow street vendors to do business at certain specified time at certain places until the Chhath festival considering the upcoming festivals.

Here are some pictures of the demonstration on Wednesday.