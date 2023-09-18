KMC fines Tip Top Rs 200,000 for selling inedible sweets

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has fined Tip Top Sweets at Thahiti, Kathmandu-16 for selling inedible sweets on Monday.

The KMC had received complaint accusing Tip Top of selling damaged sweets, according to Chief of KMC Police Raju Nath Pandey. “Customer had complained to us yesterday night saying the outlet was selling damaged sweets,” Pandey added. “We found sweets that were not fit for consumption when we went there today for inspection on the basis of that complaint.”

He revealed that the KMC also warned the outlet to pay attention toward sanitation and not sell sweets unfit for consumption.