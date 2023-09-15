Binod Sharma unanimously endorsed as SC justice

Binod Sharma has been approved for the post of Supreme Court (SC) justice.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee unanimously endorsed Sharma as SC justice on Friday.

Lawmakers asked different questions of Sharma about the judiciary during the hearing.

The committee had invited complaints against Sharma, if any, but received no complaint against him.

The Judicial Council had recommended Sharma for the post of SC justice on August 27. He will now be appointed as SC justice by President Ram Chandra Paudel.