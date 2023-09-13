Sunsari District Court acquits rape-accused Siddha Baba

The Sunsari District Court has acquitted Krishna Bahadur Giri, known as Siddha Baba of Chataradham, of rape charge.

A bench of Judge Hari Prasad Koirala on Wednesday gave a clean chit to Giri in the rape case stating that the claims against the accused cannot be established.

According to the district court’s official Bharat Mani Pokharel, the district court has given its final verdict that the there is not enough evidence to establish the petitioner’s claims in the rape case against Giri.

The Biratnagar High Court had sent the case back to the Sunsari District Court directing it to reconsider its previous verdict.

The Sunsari District Attorney Office had lodged a case on December 26, 2019, charging Giri with raping a female disciple.

A bench of Judge Radha Krishna Upreti on December 30, 2019, released him on a bail of Rs 300,000 stating that there was no evidence to establish that he had raped a disciple.

The District Attorney Office then moved the Biratnagar High Court against the bail. Giri then fled to India anticipating that he would be sent back to judicial custody.

A bench of Chief Judge of the Biratnagar High Court Til Prasad Shrestha and Justice Prem Raj Karki then subsequently ordered to send him to judicial custody revoking the Sunsari District Court’s order to release him on bail after he fled to India.

Giri then surrendered before the Sunsari District Court in March 2020.

He also moved the Supreme Court against the decision to send him to judicial custody but to no avail.

The Sunsari District Court acquitted him of rape on December 7, 2020.