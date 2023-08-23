8 killed in Dhading bus accident

Eight persons have been killed when a passenger bus going to Beni of Myagdi from Kathmandu via Pokhara met with an accident at Gajuri Rural Municipality 2 of Dhading Wednesday morning.

The bus (3-01-005 Kha 9952) had the accident at 11:15 in the morning, according to Chief of Dhading Police SP Gautam Mishra. The deceased persons include two women and six men.

Eight injured passengers have been rescued and five of them have been sent to Kathmandu for treatment, according to Vice Chair of Gajuri Sharmila Bisural.

"The bus veered of the road into Trishuli river from near the waterfall of Gajuri. Half of the bus is submerged in water," she stated.

Those who could not be treated in Gajuri have been sent to Kathmandu for treatment.

Details of the accident are awaited.