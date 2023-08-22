228* inmates who fled Bhaktapur juvenile correction home arrested

Police have arrested 228 children who had escaped after vandalizing the juvenile correction home in Bhaktapur on Monday afternoon.

The children were arrested from different places of Bhaktapur and Kathmandu.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Basanta Pathak at District Police Office, Bhaktapur, search is underway for the remaining 28 inmates.

There are 298 inmates – 255 boys and 43 girls – at the correction home. Among them, 131 are below 18 years and 167 are above 18.

Tension erupted after an inmate, 18-year-old Kamal Basnet from Manthali Municipality-3 of Ramechhap, died on Sunday morning.

Basnet’s kin chanted slogans in front of the correction home and resorted to vandalism following his death.

According to DSP Pathak, the inmates vandalized the correction home and escaped while protests continued over Basnet’s death on Monday too.

He said that some police personnel and inmates were injured during the incident.

(*The numbers have been corrected.)