150 escape from Bhaktapur juvenile correction home

About 150 children have escaped from the juvenile correction home in Bhaktapur after vandalizing the correction facility.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Basanta Pathak, spokesperson for Bhatkapur Police, about 150 children vandalized and ran away from the correction home on Monday afternoon.

“There were about 300 in the correction home. They have escaped after vandalizing. We have detained some of them,” Pathak said.

The children vandalized the correction home saying they were not provided good food and health checkup there.

The correction home was tense following the death of 18-year-old Kamal Basnet from Manthali Municipality-3 of Ramechhap on Sunday. Basnet was found guilty of rape and was in the correction home for the past three years.

He fell unconscious on Saturday night and was taken to Nagarik Hospital, Bhaktapur, on Sunday morning. The hospital pronounced him dead soon after arrival, according to DSP Pathak.

His body has been sent to Kathmandu Medical College for postmortem.

Basnet’s kin demonstrated at the correction home after his death. They have said that Basnet died due to the correction home’s negligence.

“There were bruise marks on the back and his right leg was swollen. So he was beaten,” Basnet’s brother-in-law Binod Budhathoki.