Nag Panchami being observed today (Pictures)

Hindus across the country are observing Nag Panchami on Monday.

Nag Panchami, a festival dedicated to Nag or snakes, falls on the fifth day of the bright half of the lunar month of Shrawan according to the Hindu calendar.

On this day, the head of the family pastes a picture of Nag or the snake god above the main door of the house and offers worship to the serpent deity.

People worship snakes with milk offerings and seek their blessings.

Nag is taken as the god of water and rain, and it is believed that the house where the Nag deity resides is bestowed with wealth and prosperity.

There is also the belief that pasting a picture of the Nag deity on the doorway of one’s house provides protection from thunderbolt, lightning and fire as well as attacks by snakes and scorpions.

On the occasion of Nag Panchami, special religious fairs also take place at Nag Pokhari of Naxal and Taudaha, Kathmandu; Nagdaha of Dhapakhel, Lalitpur; Siddha Pokhari of Bhaktapur; Panauti of Kavre and many other places in the country.

