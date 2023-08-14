Weight of smuggled gold 60.789 kg

The Mint Division of Nepal Rastra Bank has weighed the gold that was smuggled in brake shoes of scooters last month

According to Thaneshwar Acharya, chief of the Mint Division, the total weight of the gold is 60.789 kilograms.

“The gold was weighed after separating from the brake shoes, its weight is 60.789 kilograms,” Acharya said. “It has to be melted and weighed again. Melting will begin from 10:30 AM tomorrow.”

The Mint Division had separated the smuggled gold from the brake shoes on Monday afternoon after receiving a letter from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police.

A team from the Department of Revenue Investigation (DRI) had confiscated a huge quantity of gold hidden inside brake shoes of scooters during a cargo inspection on July 18 after it had passed undetected through the airport customs.

The gold, whose total weight was initially estimated to be nearly 100 kilograms, was brought on a Cathay Pacific Airways flight from Hong Kong. The brake shoes were imported by Ready Trade Pvt Ltd.

The seized goods were packed in eight boxes and sent to the Mint Division on July 20 to determine the actual weight of the gold.

According to Thaneshwar Acharya, chief of the Mint Division, each box contains 20 brake shoes.