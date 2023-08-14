Doctor wrongly arrested over fake certificate released

Dr Ranjit Kumar Yadav, who was wrongly arrested on the charge of fake academic certificate in a case of mistaken identity, has been released.

Dr Yadav has been released on Monday after the Nepal Medical Council (NMC) wrote a letter authenticating his genuine certificate, according to SP with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police Nava Raj Adhikari.

Dr Yadav of Pipra-8, Mahottari, was wrongly arrested on Thursday instead of his namesake over possession of fake academic certificates even though he had genuine academic certificates.

According to Nepal Police Spokesperson DIG Kuber Kadayat, the NMC had given them the Institute of Medicine (IoM) number and name of Ranjit Yadav and they had no knowledge that there were two people called Ranjit Yadav. Police arrested Dr Yadav on the basis of the documents and number provided by the NMC. But upon inquiring again, it was found that the fake doctor called Ranjit Yadav was still out in the open.

Kadayat said that it turned out to be a different person when they compared the details provided to them against the documents of the arrested person sent by the NMC.

NMC Spokesperson and Registrar Krishna Adhikari said that the mix-up happened because the fake and real doctors have similar details except the father’s name. According to Adhikari, the person who was arrested studied in Janakpur while the person who should have been arrested studied in Bangladesh but hails from Janakpur.