Court releases lawmaker Sharma, extends custody of 5 others in fake academic certificate case

The Kathmandu District Court has ordered the police to investigate Nepali Congress lawmaker Sunil Sharma for possession of fake academic certificate without keeping him in custody.

According to the court’s spokesperson Deepak Dahal, a single bench of Judge Danda Pani Sharma on Friday ordered the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police to continue investigation on lawmaker Sharma without keeping him in custody.

Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari, spokesperson for CIB, said that the court has granted permission to keep two others arrested over fake academic certificate in custody for seven more days and three others for five more days for investigation.

The CIB had arrested lawmaker Sharma from his residence in Mandikhatar on Thursday.

Sharma was elected to the House of Representatives from the Morang-3 constituency in the November 2022 election. He is also the promoter of Kathmandu Medical College and the Biratnagar-based Nobel Medical College.