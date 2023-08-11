CIB arrests two more over fake academic certificate

Two more doctors have been arrested on the charge of possessing fake academic certificates.

According to Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari, spokesperson for the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police, the CIB arrested Dr Shraddha Shilpakar from Kathmandu on Thursday night and Dr Manit Chaudhary from Morang.

Shilpakar works at Ishan Children and Women’s Hospital in Kathmandu while Chaudhary runs a private clinic in Morang.

With their arrests, the number of doctors arrested for possession of fake academic certificates has now reached seven.

The CIB earlier arrested Nepali Congress lawmaker Sunil Sharma, Dr Amit Chaudhary, Dr Ranjit Kumar Yadav of Mahottari, Dr Erina Shah, and Dr Rambabu Yadav of Rautahat on Thursday.

The Bureau has been running a nationwide operation, codenamed “Foxtrot Charlie”, to arrest those accused of possessing fake academic certificates.