Taxi drivers stage protest with nine-point demand (Pictures)

Taxi drivers staged a protest in Kathmandu with various demands on Thursday.

The agitating taxi drivers parked their taxis in front of the Department of Transport Management at New Baneshwar on Thursday morning.

They have presented nine different demands which include prohibiting private vehicles from providing rental services, barring vehicles with Indian number plates from operating in Nepal, ending mistreatment of taxi drivers, and setting the same taxi fare throughout the country.

Security personnel were deployed in large numbers at New Baneshwar during the demonstration.

Here are some pictures.