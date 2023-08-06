35 killed, 27 missing due to floods and landslides across country

A total of 35 persons have been killed while 27 have gone missing due to landslides and floods across the country after the onset of Monsoon this year.

Forty-five persons have been injured, 110 houses completely destroyed and 188 houses partially damaged due to landslides and floods until Saturday, according to the Disaster Preparedness and Response Section under the Home Ministry.

A man and his daughter have been killed following a landslide at Tarakeshwor Municipality 5 Sunday.

Sankhuwasabha district has been hit the hardest by the floods and landslides until now resulting in four deaths while 19 are missing. The Sankhuwasabha District Administration Office has stated that there is little chance of those missing 19 being found alive, and revealed that it has written to the District Disaster Management Committee that families of the missing 19 be compensated like those of the dead.

The committee provides Rs 200,000 to the family of those who die due to natural disasters. The family is paid Rs 100,000 for each extra death if more than one person of a single family is killed.