Cooperatives' victims and police involved in scuffle (Picture)

Victims of cooperatives and police were involved in a scuffle during a demonstration in Kathmandu on Thursday.

The scuffle broke out on the bridge at Bijuli Bazaar after the police tried to remove the protesters from the road. The agitating victims of cooperatives had reached Bijuli Bazaar after staging a sit-in at Maitighar.

Superintendent of Police Kumod Dhungel at District Police Range, Kathmandu, said that some people have been taken to the Department of Cooperatives for discussion.

“We haven’t beaten or arrested anybody,” he said.

Victims of cooperatives have been staging demonstrations demanding a return of their deposits along with interest. They have also demanded that the assets of absconding cooperatives operators be frozen.

