29 killed, 24 missing due to floods and landslides across country

A total of 29 persons have been killed while 24 have gone missing due to landslides and floods across the country after the onset of Monsoon this year.

Twenty-six persons have been injured, 90 houses completely destroyed and 182 houses partially damaged due to landslides and floods, according to the Disaster Preparedness and Response Section under the Home Ministry.

The floods have resulted in material loss of Rs 46.28 million and landslides caused material loss of around Rs 23.55 million until now.

Sankhuwasabha district has been hit the hardest by the floods and landslides until now resulting in four deaths while 18 are missing.

Four persons of a single family have been killed in Okhaldhunga due to landslides. Similarly, three persons have been killed and three have gone missing due to floods in Taplejung while three have been killed and three missing after floods in Panchthar. Three persons have also been killed in Arghakhanchi.