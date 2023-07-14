210th Bhanu Jayanti marked in Kathmandu (Pictures)

The 210th birth anniversary of poet Bhanubhakta Acharya is being marked with various events across the country on Friday.

Nepal Academy organized a morning procession in Kathmandu to mark the day, known as Bhanu Jayanti.

Students of various schools and colleges, security agencies and literature lovers took part in the procession. Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha and Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati were also present on the occasion.

Born in Chundi Ramgha of Tanahun district on July 13, 1814, Bhanubhakta is known as the adikavi, or first poet, of Nepali language. He is famous for translating the Balmiki Ramayan into Nepali. His other works include Prashnottar, Bhaktamala and Badhu Shiksha.

Here are some pictures of the Bhanu Jayanati celebration.