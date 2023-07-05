24 killed, 25 missing due to floods and landslides across country

A total of 24 persons have been killed across the country due to landslides and floods after the onset of Monsoon this year.

Landslides have led to 15 deaths and floods caused nine deaths, according to the Disaster Preparedness and Response Section under the Home Ministry.

A total of 11 men and four women have been killed and five are missing owing to landslides that have affected 454 households.

Similarly, five men, three women and one person whose gender identity has yet to be known have been killed due to the floods while 20 are missing, according to the Disaster Preparedness and Response Section. The floods have affected a total of 112 households.

The floods and landslides have resulted in material loss of around Rs 48 million including Rs 46.63 million due to floods and Rs 1.34 million due to landslides.

Sankhuwasabha district has been hit the hardest by the floods and landslides until now resulting in three deaths while 19 are missing. Similarly, three persons have been killed and three have gone missing due to floods in Taplejung while three have been killed and three missing after floods in Panchthar.