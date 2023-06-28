SC issues interim order for registration of marriage of sexual and gender minorities

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued an interim order instructing the government to register marriage of sexual and gender minorities.

The single bench of Justice Til Prasad Shrestha hearing the writ petition filed by nine persons including transwoman Pinky Gurung (officially Rajeev Gurung) has issued the interim order on Wednesday instructing the government to make necessary arrangements to register marriage of the applicants and other similar persons in a way that temporary record of the marriage is kept.

The Apex Court’s order has come in the LGBT Pride Month of June, 2023 dedicated to celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender pride.