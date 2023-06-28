Four arrested in Baluwatar land grab case remanded to custody for seven days

The Kathmandu District Court has remanded four people arrested in connection with the Baluwatar land grab scam to custody for seven days.

The court on Wednesday granted the police permission to keep the four in custody for seven days for investigation.

The Central Intelligence Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police had arrested seven people on Tuesday over their alleged involvement in the land grab scam. Those arrested include promoter of Bhatbhateni Supermarket Min Bahadur Gurung, former election commissioner Sudheer Kumar Shah, Gopal Karki and Dharma Prasad Gautam.

The CIB released three others -- Kaladhar Deuja, Surendra Man Kapali and Hupendra Mani KC – on Tuesday itself after making them complete the paperwork as they were found to have obtained stay orders from the Supreme Court against their arrest.

Deuja was the chief of the Dilli Bazaar Land Revenue Office then, while Gautam, Kapali, Karki and KC were government employees at the Land Revenue Office.