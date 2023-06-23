Five die, 12 injured in Jeep accident in Gorkha

Five people died and 12 others were injured in a Jeep accident at Manakamana of Gorkha district on Friday morning.

The Jeep with registration number Pradesh 3–01–023 Cha 2427 met with an accident at Siling in Sahid Lakhan Rural Municipality Ward No. 3 at around 1:15 AM Friday. Nineteen members of a wedding party were traveling in the Jeep on their way back to Pokhari Danda from Kotgaun.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lila Raj Lamichhane at the District Police Office said that the Jeep fell some 200 meters off the road.

The deceased have been identified as Bir Bahadur Thapa (24), Prabin Thapa (25), Niraj Thapa (18) and Nabina Thapa (17) of Sahid Lakhan Rural Municipality Ward No. 5, and Than Bahadur Thapa (64) of Ward No. 4 of the same rural municipality, according to DSP Lamichhane.

Police said that 12 others injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at Anbukhaireni in Tanahun and some of them have already been discharged from hospital.

The bride and groom were unharmed in the accident.