International Day of Yoga marked at Tundikhel (Pictures)

The International Day of Yoga is being marked across the country with various events on Wednesday.

June 21 is being celebrated as the International Day of Yoga every year since 2015 after the United Nations’ proclamation on December 11, 2014.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced a proposal to establish an international day of yoga in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly.

The then Prime Minister of Nepal Sushil Koirala was the first to support the proposal.

In Nepal, Magh 1 (mid-January) is observed as the National Day of Yoga.

An event was organized at Tundikhel in the capital on Wednesday to mark the day.

Here are some pictures of the event.