Sudur Paschim minister Singh, his wife and sister-in-law die in Bajhang car accident

Sudur Paschim Minister for Internal Affairs and Law Prithvi Bahadur Singh, his wife Amrita Singh and sister-in-law Jaya Devi Singh have died in a car accident in Bajhang.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh Rathaur at District Police Office, Banke, said that Minister Singh died while undergoing treatment at Kohalpur Medical College, Banke, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Rathaur, doctors pronounced him dead at 5:33 PM.

Minister Singh's wife Amrita Singh and sister-in-law Jaya Devi Singh also succumbed to injuries earlier in the day.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jageshwar Bhandari at District Police Office, Bajhang, said that Amrita and Jaya Devi, who were critically injured in the accident, died during treatment at a local medical facility in Deura.

All five people including Minister Singh were injured when their car with the registration number SuPraPa 01001 Jha 480 met with an accident at around 2 PM Tuesday.

The car, heading to Chainpur of Bajhang from Dadeldhura, plunged some 50 meters off the road to the Kalanga River bank at Dharchhada in Kedarsyu Rural Municipality of Bajhang.

Minister Singh's personal security officer Deepak Bhandari and driver Dharma Raj Joshi were also injured in the accident. They were airlifted along with Minister Singh by helicopter to Kohalpur for further treatment.