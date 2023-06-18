President Paudel hospitalized Friday night

President Ram Chandra Paudel has been hospitalized at the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center inside the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) premises.

He was hospitalized after some health problems Friday night, according to his Personal Secretary Chiranjeevi Adhikari. “He was brought after he felt a bit difficult (sic) in the night. Doctors have said it is due to weakness,” Adhikari added.

He was discharged on Wednesday from the Shahid Gangalal National Heart Center at Bansbari, Kathmandu where he was kept for around 24 hours.

He was taken to New Delhi on a Shree Airlines flight on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He returned home on April 30.