Home Ministry suspends SSP Pal over sexual abuse allegation

The Home Ministry has suspended Senior Superintendent of Police Yog Bahadur Pal, who is accused of sexually abusing a policewoman.

According to Deputy Inspector General Kuber Kadayat, central spokesperson for Nepal Police, the Home Ministry’s letter regarding Pal’s suspension arrived at the Nepal Police Headquarters on Friday morning.

Kadayat said that Pal’s suspension letter will be sent to the province police office concerned. Pal is posted at the Sudur Paschim Province Police Office.

“The Home Ministry’s letter regarding the decision has already been received, we will now send it to the body concerned,” Kadayat told Setopati.

Kadayat also informed that Pal has been summoned to the Police Headquarters for investigation into the allegation against him.

A female assistant head constable had filed a complaint accusing Pal of sexually abusing her on June 2.

Kadayat said that Pal was suspended after investigation showed that he had sexually abused the policewoman.