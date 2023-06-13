8 killed in Pyuthan car accident

Eight persons have been killed in car accident in Bhingri of Pyuthan Monday.

The car (Lu 1 Cha 6345) returning to Dang from Pyuthan after pilgrimage of Swargadwari Temple veered off the road on a turn and fell around 45 meters below on the same serpentine road at Bhingri of Swargadwari Municipality 5 at around 3:45 in the afternoon.

The eight persons including two men, two women and four children were announced dead on arrival at the District Hospital in Bijuwar, according to Chief of Pyuthan Police DSP Subash Khadka.

DSP Khadka said that the car had arrived from Dang for pilgrimage and lost control on a turn due to high speed.