Bhoto Jatra observed at Jawalakhel (Pictures)

Bhoto Jatra was observed at Jawalakhel, Lalitpur on Thursday afternoon, marking the conclusion of the month-long Rato Machchhindranath chariot festival.

A jewel-studded bhoto (vest) was displayed to the public amid a special ceremony at Jawalakhel on Thursday, the fourth day of the arrival of the chariots of Rato Machchhindranath, also known as Bunga Dyah, and Chakuwa Dyah from Thati Tole in Lalitpur.

President Ram Chandra Paudel, Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Inspector General of Police Basanta Kunwar, Lalitpur Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan, chiefs of constitutional bodies and security agencies, and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

President Paudel and others also received tika and prasad from the Kumari of Lalitpur on the occasion.

People had also gathered in large numbers to observe Bhoto Jatra.

The chariot festival of Rato Machchhindranath is the longest chariot festival in the Kathmandu Valley. It was started during the reign of Lichchhavi king Narendra Dev to celebrate the arrival of Rato Machchhindranath in Nepal and the end of a drought.

Rato Machchhindranath is revered as the god of rain and good harvest.

Here are some pictures of the festival.