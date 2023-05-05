Four injured in Simrik Air chopper crash airlifted to Kathmandu

Four people injured in the Simrik Air helicopter crash in Sankhuwasabha district have been rescued and airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment.

A Simrik Air helicopter met with an accident at Sibrung in Bhotkhola Rural Municipality-4, Sankhuwasabha, at around 1 PM Friday.

According to Bikash Tamang, ward chair of Bhotkhola-4, four people who were on board the helicopter and injured in the crash have been airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment.

“The injured have been taken to Kathmandu by Nepal Army and Simrik Air helicopters,” Tamang told Setopati.

According to Tamang, the pilot, co-pilot and one passenger are in critical condition, while another passenger suffered minor injuries.

The helicopter was carrying equipment for the Upper Arun Hydroelectric Project. According to an eyewitness, the helicopter crashed into the ground after losing control.