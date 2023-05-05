Two including pilot injured in Simrik Air chopper crash in Sankhuwasabha

A Simrik Air helicopter has crashed in Sankhuwasabha district, injuring two people including the pilot.

According to Bikash Tamang, ward chair of Bhotkhola Rural Municipality-4, Sankhuwasabha, the pilot and a local traveling in the helicopter have been injured in the accident.

Tamang said that preparations are underway to send them for treatment after rescuing them.

According to Wangchhedar Lama, chairman of Bhotkhola Rural Municipality, the helicopter crashed at Sibrung in Bhotkhola-4 on Friday afternoon.

The helicopter was carrying equipment for the Upper Arun Hydroelectric Project. Three people including the pilot were on board the helicopter.