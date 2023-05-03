Three bodies found buried in Darchula avalanche, two women still missing

Bodies of three people have been found buried in the avalanche that occurred in Darchula district on Tuesday afternoon while two others are still missing.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra Thapa, assistant spokesperson for Armed Police Force (APF), Darchula, bodies of three people – two women and one man – were found buried in the avalanche on Wednesday afternoon.

Security personnel are trying to pull the bodies out of the debris.

One of the deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Prabin Kunwar of Pokse, Duhu Rural Municipality. Thapa said that the two women have yet to be identified.

Search is underway for two other women who are still missing after the incident.

An avalanche struck Boling in Vyas Rural Municipality-1 of Darchula at 2:45 PM Tuesday when some locals who were in the area to collect yarsagumba were staying in tents.

An APF team led by DSP Ishwari Datta Bhatta from Chhangru was dispatched to the area after news of the incident.

Police rescued seven people from the area on Tuesday. The police team returned on Tuesday evening after continuous rain and snowfall made search and rescue operations difficult, and resumed search on Wednesday morning.