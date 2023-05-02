Seven rescued, five still missing in Darchula avalanche

Seven people buried in an avalanche in Darchula district on Tuesday afternoon have been rescued, while five others are still missing.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra Thapa, assistant spokesperson for Darchula Police, seven of the 12 people buried in the avalanche that occurred at Bolin in Vyas Rural Municipality-1 of Darchula at 2:45 PM Tuesday have been rescued and they are safe. Those rescued include six men and one woman. Four women and one man are still missing.

Thapa said that incessant rain and snowfall have made rescue work difficult.

“It has been raining and snowing continuously. Search for the missing could not take place because of bad weather,” he said. “If possible, search and rescue work will begin from tomorrow morning.”

Those buried in the avalanche are locals who were in the area to search for yarsagumba. They were staying in a tent when the avalanche struck.

A team of 30 Armed Police Force personnel under the DSP’s command from Chhangru was deployed at the site to search for those missing in the avalanche.

According to Thapa, 13 others were also found in the area but they were not buried in the avalanche. They have returned with the APF team.