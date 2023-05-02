At least eight suspected buried in Darchula avalanche

At least eight people are suspected to have been buried in an avalanche that occurred at Bolin in Vyas Rural Municipality-1 of Darchula district at 2:45 PM Tuesday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra Thapa, assistant spokesperson for Armed Police Force (APF), some 8-9 locals who had gone to search for yarsagumba were staying in a tent when the avalanche occurred.

Thapa said that a team of 30 APF personnel led by the DSP has left for the avalanche site from Chhangru to search for those buried in the avalanche.

According to Inspector Gyanendra Bahadur Singh at District Police Office, Darchula, a team headed by the assistant sub-inspector from a nearby police post has also been deployed for the search operation. It takes nearly three hours to reach the site on foot, Singh added.

Those buried in the avalanche have not been identified yet.