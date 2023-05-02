Rabi Lamichhane's driver dies during treatment

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane’s driver Dil Bahadur Thapa has died while undergoing treatment.

Thapa breathed his last at Nepal Mediciti Hospital, Lalitpur at around 2 PM Tuesday, according to hospital sources.

According to RSP central member Deepak Bohara, Thapa will be cremated at the Pashupati Aryaghat on Tuesday itself.

Bohara said that Thapa’s body will be taken to Patan Hospital for postmortem shortly and then his last rites will be performed at the Pashupati Aryaghat.

Thapa was severely injured after he fell from the top of Lamichhane’s three-story house at Bharatpur-11, Chitwan, at around 4 AM on April 17.

He was admitted to College of Medical Sciences (Purano Medical College), Bharatpur, the same day. He was then airlifted to Kathmandu and admitted to Nepal Mediciti Hospital for further treatment on April 18.

Thapa was being treated on ventilator support since the beginning.

RSP General Secretary Mukul Dhakal’s driver had also slept in the same room with Thapa on the night of April 16. Chitwan Police had investigated the incident after Thapa fell from the top of Lamichhane’s house.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Bijay Raj Pandit, spokesperson for Chitwan Police, investigation showed that Thapa had consumed alcohol that night and could have fallen from the terrace while walking in an inebriated state.

“No other reason was seen,” Pandit said.

Police had also recovered liquor bottles from the room where Thapa had slept.