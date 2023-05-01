President Paudel returns after treatment in India

President Ram Chandra Paudel has returned to Nepal Sunday night after undergoing treatment in India.

President Paudel, who was taken to New Delhi on a Shree Airlines flight on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), returned on a regular Nepal Airlines flight Sunday night.

Paudel was first taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) after chest problems. Fluid from the left side of his lungs was extracted and sent for tests that day.

He was flown to India after the problems persisted.