Flydubai plane held up in Nepali sky proceeds toward Dubai: Minister Kirati

The FlyDubai flight that was being held in the Nepali sky after problems in the plane on taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has continued its journey toward Dubai Monday night.

One of the engines of the plane caught fire after taking off from the TIA at 9:20 in the night. The fire in the plane was visible for locals of Kathmandu and Lalitpur.

"The Flydubai plane is safely moving toward its destination. Don't you worry. Bon voyage for everyone," Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati posted on the social media.

The plane was asked to hold in the Nepali air space to prepare for an emergency landing if needed. Flights of other different airlines were also asked to keep flying around the Kathmandu sky to ensure that the Flydubai plane could have a safe emergency landing if necessary.

The plane was allowed to proceed toward its destination after it was deemed safe enough to reach Dubai on a single engine.

काठमाडौ‌ंको त्रिभुवन अन्तर्राष्ट्रिय विमानस्थलबाट ९:२३मा उडेको जहाजको एउटा इन्जिनमा आगलागी भएको थियो। काठमाडौं र ललितपुरबाट उक्त जहाजमा आगो लागेको समेत देखिएको थियो।

जहाजमा आगलागी भएपछि उसलाई नेपालकै आकाशमा होल्ड गरिएको थियो। एउटा इन्जिनमै सुरक्षितसँग दुबई पुग्न सकिने भएपछि उक्त जहाजलाई जान दिइएको हो।

यता एयर अरबिया, मलेसियन एयर, सिंगापुर एयर, बुद्ध एयरका चारवटा जहाज नेपालकै आकाशमा होल्ड गरिएका छन‍्।